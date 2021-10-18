A 29-year-old Lindale man was arrested late Friday on felony drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scotty Michael Craig, 29, faced warrants stemming from a Jan. 14 incident on Superior Drive near Industrial Boulevard. Craig is charged with felony possession of meth, conspiring to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of a communication device in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug related object as well as a seatbelt violation.