Lindale man facing burglary, criminal trespass charges David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Sep 22, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lindale man is accused of burglarizing a home on Sunset Drive Wednesday morning.According to Floyd County Jail records:Steven Joseph Branton, age 36, also entered a motor vehicle outside the residence, taking a Crown Royal bag containing money and other miscellaneous items.He also reportedly trespassed on two other properties on Sunset Drive and was found in possession of mail from several addresses that were not his own.Branton is charged with one count of 1st-degree burglary, and two counts of criminal trespass, as well as single counts of possession of stolen mail and entering an auto.Branton remained in jail Thursday morning with no bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Christopher Twyman admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Rome attorney settles campaign complaint with state ethics commission Right on time: David Brooks settles into the role of pastor at First Baptist Church Devils to induct four into Hall of Fame Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Bethany Dell'Agnello receives community service award 1 hr ago GISD board approves amendments to library policy 1 hr ago P&Z approves zoning change but denies plat 1 hr ago Students at Ireland, Nimitz charged 1 hr ago Permian Strategic Partnership encourages voter registration 1 hr ago GOOD NEWS: Memorial Stair Climb 1 hr ago Project to replace Cotton Flat bridge on I-20 1 hr ago Orangeburg County: Property taxes going up; officials cite rising prices, law enforcement 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized Sunday briefing: Imagine Festival continues at Kingston Downs. One Community's One Table this evening over the Oostanaula. Bartow fire report: Business destroyed, dog and chickens perish, roads close in four fires between Saturday and Monday. Latest Region Stories Bethany Dell'Agnello receives community service award 1 hr ago GISD board approves amendments to library policy 1 hr ago P&Z approves zoning change but denies plat 1 hr ago Students at Ireland, Nimitz charged 1 hr ago Permian Strategic Partnership encourages voter registration 1 hr ago GOOD NEWS: Memorial Stair Climb 1 hr ago Project to replace Cotton Flat bridge on I-20 1 hr ago Orangeburg County: Property taxes going up; officials cite rising prices, law enforcement 1 hr ago