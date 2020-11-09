A Lindale man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to take money from a gaming machine at a convenience store in North Rome Sunday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Lee Edwards, 35, of Lindale was arrested Sunday on Calhoun Avenue where he is alleged to have had a knife with a four-inch blade while he was supposedly attempting to take money from a gaming machine.
Police claim Edwards had taken the keys to the machine at the time of his arrest.
Edwards is charged with a felony for possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime and misdemeanors for theft by receiving stolen property, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and theft by taking.