A 41-year-old Lindale man was released on bond after his arrest late Thursday on a felony methamphetamine charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Brandon Jones, 41, was arrested on the 300 block of Maple Road around 11 p.m. Thursday.
A 41-year-old Lindale man was released on bond after his arrest late Thursday on a felony methamphetamine charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Brandon Jones, 41, was arrested on the 300 block of Maple Road around 11 p.m. Thursday.
JBailey@RN-T.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription