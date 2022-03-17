Lindale man charged with vehicular theft Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Lindale man was arrested he reportedly stole a vehicle on Maple Avenue at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Joshua Ray Bannister, 35, is charged with felony theft by taking after he stole a woman's Green Ford Ranger. Bannister was held on a $3,500 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Kerry expansion at Rome facility a model of commitment and sustainability Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges UPDATE: Police locate vehicle that struck 20-year-old bicyclist, investigation ongoing Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists