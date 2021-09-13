A Lindale man was arrested at Wolfe Park Friday night on two felony aggravated animal cruelty charges involving an incident on Sept. 1.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Clayton Hyde, 42, neglected an American Bulldog mix and Husky/Shepard mix by depriving them of adequate food, shelter and sanitary conditions. Both dogs had seriously disfigured parts of their bodies.
He was released on bond over the weekend.
Rome man charged with two counts of intent to distribute, reportedly had ecstasy, oxycodone
A Rome man was released on bond Monday following an arrest near the Dollar General where he had Ecstasy and Oxycodone ready for distribution, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Malik Jajuan Slaton, 24, also had a firearm in his possession without a permit.
He is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of a concealed weapon without a license.
Report: Rome woman had heroin, THC vape pen in car
A Rome woman was arrested at the intersection of Dean Avenue and Highway 411 Saturday night on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tracy Shaine Brooks, 50, had a THC vape pen in plain sight on her center console when Rome police officers pulled her over for driving without valid insurance. She also had syringes with heroin and methamphetamine in the car. A Hydrocodone pill was also found in the car not in a pill container.
She is charged with felony possession of Hydrocodone, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, meth possession, misdemeanor driving without insurance and drugs not in original container.
Brooks was released on bond over the weekend.
Polk County man arrested at Rome-Floyd library on meth possession
A Polk County man is charged with felony crossing guard lines with drugs after he had meth in his watch pocket while being checked into the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Brien Jones, 54, was arrested at the Rome-Floyd Library Saturday afternoon after Rome police found a glass smoking device with meth residue. He is also charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.
He was held without bond Monday.
Cobb County man charged with two counts of firearm possession during commission of crime
A Cobb County man is charged with two counts of Schedule I controlled substance possession and two counts of firearm possession during commission of certain felonies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After being pulled over for not obeying a stop sign Friday afternoon, Armani Joseph Washington, 26, of Powder Springs, admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle, as well as two firearms, a bag of illegal mushrooms and a THC vape pen.
He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He was released on bond over the weekend.
Rome woman charged with Schedule V controlled substance possession
A Rome woman is charged with felony Schedule V controlled substance possession after she reportedly admitted to having Gabapentin not prescribed to her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donisha Nicole Watkins Collier, 37, is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container and a probation violation.
She was held without bond Monday.
Police: Florida teen had fraudulent South Carolina license
After being pulled over for driving without headlights on and failure to maintain lane, an 18-year-old from Rockledge Florida was arrested outside the CVS Maple Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Dufresne, 18, was driving under the influence of alcohol and had a fake license from South Carolina.
He is charged with felony possession of false identification with government logo, misdemeanor DUI, headlight requirement and failure to maintain lane.
Dufresne was released on bond over the weekend.