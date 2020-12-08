A Lindale man remained in jail Tuesday morning without bond, accused of having sex with a child, according to warrants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Randall Brent Brownlow, 42, used the Kik messenger smart phone app to arrange an in-person meeting in order to have sex with a child. After meeting the girl on Nov. 25, Brownlow had intercourse and oral sex with the child.
Brownlow turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail Monday and is charged with felony statutory rape, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.