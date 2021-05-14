A Lindale man was arrested in Floyd County on Thursday after he reportedly made contact with a person he believed to be a minor on the internet and sent obscene photographs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan David Yarbrough, 21, also sent sexually explicit messages to the person and travelled to a location in the county to engage in sexual acts.
He is charged with felony attempted child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of children.
Yarbrough was held without bond Friday.