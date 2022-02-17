A 32-year-old man was arrested in the woods behind First Baptist Church in Lindale on methamphetamine and other drug charges on Wednesday afternoon, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jeremy Michael Branton is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of low THC oil. He also faces a misdemeanor possession of drug related objects charge.

Floyd County police reported they found a glass smoking pipe containing meth residue as well as two vape pens containing suspected THC oil. He remained in jail on Thursday on $5,700 bond.

