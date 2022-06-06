Lindale man charged with meth possession, trespassing Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jun 6, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with trespassing and drug possession after he reportedly refused to leave a house on Mathis Road Saturday.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Dylan Lee Newberry, 23, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was held without bond Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Eight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet 2 arrested on meth charges Report: Floyd County man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal Armuchee wreck Rome man convicted of cruelty to children, sex charge GBI arrests Walker County deputy on rape, false imprisonment charges Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists