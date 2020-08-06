A Lindale man remained in jail with a $5,700 blanket bond Thursday morning after Floyd County police officers arrested him on Maple Road on DUI and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Officers discovered John Clayton Bishop, 39, of Lindale, was driving under the influence of alcohol after pulling him over for a traffic stop on Maple Road. Bishop also had an open can of beer in the car and suspected methadone in a container not prescribed for the medication.
Bishop is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI, open container violation and drugs not in original container.