A 35-year-old Lindale man was arrested Thursday on felony burglary and criminal damage in the second degree charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Peter Joseph Hicks, also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, remained in jail without bond on Friday evening. Hicks is accused of burglarizing a business at 501 Park Ave. and stealing items from the vending machine. The damage to the door of the business is estimated at $1,891.
Hicks remained in jail without bond Friday.