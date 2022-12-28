Lindale man charged with auto theft Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Dec 28, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lindale man is charged with theft by receiving after an incident on Sam Harris Road.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Darwin Lee Bell, 62, is charged with felony theft by receiving when he was in possession of a vehicle that was reported as stolen. He is being held on $5,700 bail as of Wednesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Missing Floyd County man's body found in Polk County How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Police report over 40 wrecks after surprise snow, ice Search warrant turns up 33 different prescription medications in residence in the Armuchee area Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Gordo: Jordan Kyrou's scoring surge underscores his long-term value to Blues 1 hr ago College women's wrestling: Upper Iowa will add women's wrestling 2024 1 hr ago Low-cost blood profile screenings 1 hr ago Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars goes into 8th year as a rugged event that keeps getting better 1 hr ago PUC OKs rate hikes for Pennsylvania American Water customers 1 hr ago 'Pulp Fiction' starts January films at Wildey 1 hr ago Sewer rate hike erases projected savings for Upper Pottsgrove customers 1 hr ago Chester County Intermediate Unit's County Cup Program marks 10-year anniversary 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Missing Floyd County man's body found in Polk County How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work After 65 years, Wilson service station in LaFayette closing up shop Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Latest Region Stories Gordo: Jordan Kyrou's scoring surge underscores his long-term value to Blues 1 hr ago College women's wrestling: Upper Iowa will add women's wrestling 2024 1 hr ago Low-cost blood profile screenings 1 hr ago Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars goes into 8th year as a rugged event that keeps getting better 1 hr ago PUC OKs rate hikes for Pennsylvania American Water customers 1 hr ago 'Pulp Fiction' starts January films at Wildey 1 hr ago Sewer rate hike erases projected savings for Upper Pottsgrove customers 1 hr ago Chester County Intermediate Unit's County Cup Program marks 10-year anniversary 1 hr ago