A man and woman from Lindale were arrested on drug charges after a Sheriff's deputy found drugs in their home while serving a search warrant, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Blake Strickland, 38, and Brandy Michelle Caldwell, 46, were arrested Thursday night. A sheriff's deputy found methamphetamine, marijuana, a glass pipe and syringes.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. Strickland is also charged with a felony probation violation.