A Floyd County man has been charged with false imprisonment after allegedly holding a 22-year-old woman against her will at his home in Lindale earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aaron Lee Reynolds, 30, of Lindale, was arrested on Reeceburg Road Friday.
A warrant for his arrest alleges that he took the woman's cellphone and prevented her from calling 911 or leaving his home on the evening of Jan. 4.
Reynolds is also alleged to have punched the women in the face, causing visible injuries.
He is charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery and obstructing an emergency phone call.