Police have charged a Lindale man with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide in connection with a wreck last month that killed a Rome woman and her teenage son.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie William Barker, 36, was the driver of a 2015 Ford F-450 4x4 Crew Cab truck belonging to WC Timber when it crossed the center line of Redmond Circle near West Butler Street, striking the 1997 Infiniti I30 occupied by Valarie Watts, 51, and her 18-year-old son, Antwan Jamerson, head-on, killing them both.
A third occupant in the vehicle was treated for serious injuries at Floyd Medical Center.
Reports state Barker was found with methamphetamine during the investigation into the wreck. He was arrested by Marietta Police and transferred to Floyd County Jail late Friday night.
Barker is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was being held Saturday on $10,100 bond.