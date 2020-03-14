Christopher Haywood, who prosecutors named as the "ringleader" of an armed robbery on Shorter Avenue, was sentenced to 25 years, ordered to serve 12 of them in prison on Friday.
Haywood was convicted of two counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of battery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The robbery happened in July 2019 when Christopher Haywood, Denzel Tate Haywood and Kaylee Huff robbed two people at gunpoint and forced them out of their car. They eventually allowed to two back into the vehicle, but shots were later fired into the car.
Defense attorney Jamie Wyatt asked for a minimum sentence of ten years because of Christopher Haywood's young age -- he is 19 now and was 18 at the time of the robbery.
"It was malicious, but it was kind of stupid," Wyatt said.
Despite his age, Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo said a robbery like this requires serious consequences.
"Despite his age, these are very serious actions," she said. "They call for very serious consequences."
Huff and Denzel Haywood were sentenced on March 6. Denzel Haywood was sentenced to eight years in prison, and will serve 12 years on probation. Huff was sentenced to 25 years, ordered to serve ten of them in prison.
In court on March 6, Mayo said that one of the victims suffered a slippage of a disk in his back.
She also said the victims expressed they thought they would be killed and still have nightmares from the robbery. All three defendants were ordered to pay restitution to both victims, and a lifetime restraining order was put in place.
"These young people ruined their lives," said Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach. "Spending time in prison for their entire twenties is a travesty."