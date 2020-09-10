A LaGrange man remained in jail Thursday morning after being released from prison to Floyd County Jail to face 2018 drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Stanley Lamar Baker Jr., 28, had eight Klonopin and one Hydrocododone tablet wrapped in plastic in his mouth while an inmate at the Floyd County Prison back in February of 2018. The items were found during a routine strip search.
Baker is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and items prohibited for possession by inmates.