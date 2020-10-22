A LaFayette woman remained in jail Thursday morning on a $27,700 bond after police say she had methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zondra Elaine Barker, 47, was arrested Wednesday at the Burger King, 1313 Turner McCall Blvd., after police found methamphetamine and other drug items in her possession.
Barker is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects, possession of dangerous drugs and drug not in the original container.