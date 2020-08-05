A LaFayette woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Cherokee County murder investigation.
According to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force:
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader requested the assistance of the task force and other investigators to locate murder suspect Katelyn Middlebrooks in connection with a murder investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff Office.
Agents and investigators located Middlebrooks at a residence on Cook Road in LaFayette, where she was taken into custody without incident. She is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
During the course of locating Middlebrooks, agents made the following arrests:
♦ Sierra Dawn Hood, 29, of 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, for trafficking in methamphetamine.
♦ Nicholas Lamont Walker, 41, of 410 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, for trafficking methamphetamine.
♦ Billy E. Drennon Jr., 51, of 474 Cook Road, LaFayette, for trafficking in methamphetamine.
♦ Michael Chance Ellison, 26, of 1389 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, for theft by taking motor vehicle and probation violation.
The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, LaFayette Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Trion Police Department and Summerville Police Department assisted the drug task force in the investigation.