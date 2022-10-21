Knoxville man charged with forgery Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Oct 21, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Knoxville man is charged with forgery Thursday after he allegedly cashed an unauthorized check for $1,823.81 in March at the Coosa Valley Credit Union, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jesse Derek Jinks, 35, is charged with felony third-degree forgery for cashing an altered check. He was being held on $3,500 bail as of Friday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Floyd County Jail report for 8am Tuesday, Oct. 18 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories MCoE Band from Fort Benning will march, play in Fort Oglethorpe parade Nov. 5 3 min ago Early voting setting records across state 9 min ago Watch now: Starbucks worker fired for wearing union shirt 55 min ago Benjamin Hochman: Ten On this day, 'flat-billed' Cardinal Anthony Reyes outdueled Justin Verlander 54 min ago City2 returns to action with closed-door exhibition match at Louisville on Saturday 54 min ago Why the game's 'middle eight' means so much for Mizzou football 54 min ago Maryland Heights mother charged after toddler dies in fentanyl overdose 56 min ago 'Spider Infestation' invades Glen Carbon 57 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Latest Region Stories MCoE Band from Fort Benning will march, play in Fort Oglethorpe parade Nov. 5 3 min ago Early voting setting records across state 9 min ago Watch now: Starbucks worker fired for wearing union shirt 55 min ago Benjamin Hochman: Ten On this day, 'flat-billed' Cardinal Anthony Reyes outdueled Justin Verlander 54 min ago City2 returns to action with closed-door exhibition match at Louisville on Saturday 54 min ago Why the game's 'middle eight' means so much for Mizzou football 54 min ago Maryland Heights mother charged after toddler dies in fentanyl overdose 56 min ago 'Spider Infestation' invades Glen Carbon 57 min ago