Kingston woman accused of stealing a car at gunpoint near Eagle Park

A Kingston woman is charged with taking a 2008 Honda Accord from another person at gunpoint near Eagle Park on Aug. 29, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jessica Breana Maria Verta, 22, is charged with felony hijacking, robbery and assault. Verta is being held without bail.