A 19-year-old Kingston is accused of felony kidnapping and aggravated assault related to an October 18, 2021 incident, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Daniel Davis was transferred from the Cherokee County Jail on Friday. He also faces additional charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
At this point it's unclear whether or not the case is related to two other incidents involving kidnapping cases in the same time period. Two men and a 19-year-old Rockmart woman were arrested on March 29 and charged with a kidnapping offense during the same time period.
William Cody Rose, 24, and Zachery Austin Tolbert Henson, 24, and 19-year-old Shelby Noele Williams are all charged with felony kidnapping regarding the incident.
A warrant stated the group held a person against their will and attacked that person. Henson is also charged in another incident, alongside 22-year-old Selena Patrice Gilmore, which also occurred in October 2021, and is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Henson is being held in jail without bond and was denied bond in an April 7 hearing in Floyd County Superior Court. Gilmore has been released on bond after her arrest. Rose was granted bond on that same date and eventually was released from jail. Williams is currently still in jail pending a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Davis remained in jail Monday without bond and a hold from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.