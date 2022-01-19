Kingston man charged with felony theft by deception By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 19, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Kingston man was arrested at his Norton Road home Tuesday on a felony theft by deception warrant.According to Floyd County Jail reports:William Vernon Raggett, 61, is accused of promising services and taking $1,600 from the person and then not following through on his promise.He was held without bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Report: Rome man had two pounds of meth Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Parts of Floyd, Polk see snow; beware black ice Monday morning Winter weather forecast still up in the air for Floyd County, impact expected further east Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists