Kingston man charged with aggravated stalking By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Jul 20, 2022 A 46-year-old Kingston man was arrested at his Kerce Road home on accusations that he contacted a person he was court ordered to not contact, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Michael Joseph Williams, 46, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and remained in jail without bond pending a hearing in Superior Court.