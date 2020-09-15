A Kentucky man is accused of threatening a store clerk after being asked to leave a convenience store, reports stated.
Joseph Evart Petrey, 24, charged with felony terroristic threats and acts as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Police had been called to the Chevron at 507 Turner McCall Blvd. on Monday at 10:43 p.m. Petrey is charged with threatening a woman after she asked him to leave the store. Petrey had been banned by the store owner earlier that day.
He is being held on a warrant from the Calhoun Police Department.