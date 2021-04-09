A traffic stop for a bad brake light resulted in a felony drug arrest Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andre Dwayne Evans, 37, was arrested by Rome police Friday around 3:30 a.m. following the traffic stop at U.S. 411 and Chateau Drive.
A K-9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs and officers found a smoking pipe with cocaine residue and an open container of beer.
Evans is charged with felony possession of cocaine and the misdemeanors driving on a suspended license, possession of drug related objects and open container violation.