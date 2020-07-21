A high speed chase from Chattooga County in Floyd County on June 22 has resulted in a man facing felony charges in both counties, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wyatt Keith Stanfield, 27, of Lafayette was picked up at the Chattooga County Jail on Monday and brought to the Floyd County Jail where is charged with a felony for attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
A warrant for Stanfield's arrest states that he was initially in a pursuit with city of Summerville and Chattooga County Sheriff's deputies. As the chase entered Floyd County, both Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol units joined the pursuit during which Stanfield was clocked at 108 miles per hour.
Stanfield lost control of his vehicle attempting to turn onto Georgia 156 and crashed. He fled but was tased by the trooper and taken into custody.
At that point Stanfield was turned over to Chattooga County authorities where he is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
In addition to the felony fleeing and attempting to elude charge in Floyd County, Stanfield is also charged with misdemeanors for obstruction, speeding and reckless driving.
Standfield in being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $5,700 bond.