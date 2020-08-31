An inmate in the Floyd County Jail faces a new felony charge after jailers found him in possession of a plastic homemade knife, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Kevin Joseph Degraft, 37, is charged with unlawful possession of an item prohibited for an inmate as well as terroristic threats and acts after a search in his cell block at the jail Sunday around 8:15 p.m.

After Degraft was placed in handcuffs, he allegedly threatened to kill the jailer. He was originally arrested in July on battery, obstruction and terroristic threats charges.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.