An inmate in the Floyd County Jail faces a new felony charge after jailers found him in possession of a plastic homemade knife, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Joseph Degraft, 37, is charged with unlawful possession of an item prohibited for an inmate as well as terroristic threats and acts after a search in his cell block at the jail Sunday around 8:15 p.m.
After Degraft was placed in handcuffs, he allegedly threatened to kill the jailer. He was originally arrested in July on battery, obstruction and terroristic threats charges.