Investigators are still looking for a 1997 gold Toyota Corolla which belonged two one of the two Floyd County women who were found dead on May 13.
The bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Nicole Richardson and her 31-year-old sister, Truvenia Clarece Campbell, were found with bags over their heads early in the morning by a DOT crew inspecting a bridge on the bypass near the Etowah River.
Richardson’s car with a license plate of RTJ6295 had been seen the night before their bodies were discovered.
“Both Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell were in this vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 12,” a Georgia Bureau of Investigation report stated. “The vehicle’s location is not known at this time but investigators believe that it could be somewhere in the Metro Atlanta area.”
Investigators have a time window from Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. to Wednesday around 11 a.m. — the time the women were last seen to when their bodies were found the next morning.
The GBI had sent out the call out concerning the car on May 15 but on Friday reiterated that they hadn’t found the location of that car.
Two men remain in jail on charges related to the case.
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, is facing felony drug charges and misdemeanor obstruction charges. He was originally arrested on Monday for resisting when investigators served a search warrant on his vehicle. He was arrested again on Wednesday in Bartow County on the drug charges and then brought to Floyd County Jail on Thursday.
Another man, 36-year-old Devin Lashawn Watts, was arrested and charged with attempting to conceal a stolen .380 caliber Glock pistol in the closet of apartment J-10 at the Callier Forest Apartments on Monday.
Both men are being held in jail without bond.
Anyone with information can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).