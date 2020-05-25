Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said Monday that while investigators had no new information to release regarding the killing of two local women, an announcement is likely soon.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took the lead on the double homicide after the women’s bodies were found May 13 off the bypass near a bridge over the Etowah River.
A GBI public information officer said there was nothing to report on Memorial Day.
The bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Nicole Richardson and her 31-year-old sister, Truvenia Clarece Campbell, were found with bags over their heads by DOT workers inspecting the bridge. The cause of death has not been released.
Investigators are still looking for Richardson’s car, which was last seen the night before the bodies were found. The 1997 gold Toyota Corolla has a license plate number of RTJ6295.
The time window for the killings is thought to be between 10:30 p.m. May 12 and 11 a.m. May 13 — the time from when the women were last seen to when their bodies were discovered.
Two men remain in jail on charges related to the case.
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, is facing felony drug charges and misdemeanor obstruction charges. He was originally arrested early last week for resisting when investigators served a search warrant on his vehicle. He bonded out but was arrested again on the drug charges.
Another man, 36-year-old Devin Lashawn Watts, was arrested and charged with attempting to conceal a stolen .380 caliber Glock pistol in the closet of an apartment at the Callier Forest Apartments.
Both men are being held without bond.
Anyone with information can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).