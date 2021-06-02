Rome police are continuing to investigate two separate incidents from May -- a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old and a bank robbery.
Someone shot and killed Jasper Jermaine Brewster III on May 17 at a residence in West Rome.
An officer found Brewster’s body just inside the front door of the home on the 100 block of Fay Street.
Police are also still looking for a person who robbed the SunTrust Bank at 2401 Shorter Ave. around 11:28 a.m. on Friday.
A man entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the employees, demanding that they lay on their stomachs. He is described as a 30- to 40-year-old, slender, Black male wearing all black with a hat and sunglasses.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.
No charges have been filed in either case. RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said Wednesday there was nothing new to release concerning either investigation.
If anyone has information please contact the CID Unit at the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.