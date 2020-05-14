A Rome man has been arrested as the result of an investigation into a wreck that occurred at Wax Road and Forest Hill Drive south of Rome early Sunday morning May 10, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alan Lee Holmes, 25, was arrested without incident at his home Wednesday by Floyd County police after police determined he was responsible for a wreck around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning that caused serious disfiguring injuries to a woman.
Holmes is charged with felony serious injury by vehicle and misdemeanor failing to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions, an open container violation, DUI and reckless driving.