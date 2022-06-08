A Rome man and woman were arrested this week on insurance fraud and forgery charges, following a state investigation.
Jessica Church, 41, of Rome, is charged with insurance fraud, forgery, concealing the identity of a vehicle and tampering with evidence. The case also resulted in the arrest of David Dover, 45, of Rome, on insurance fraud charges.
According to a release from Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King:
The charges date back to 2020, when Church purchased a vehicle from a friend, which she was unable to register due to the title not being properly signed over to her.
Church and Dover traveled to Tennessee to purchase a wrecked vehicle of a similar year and model to obtain its title. Church then took out an insurance policy through her aunt and registered the second vehicle in Alabama before placing its tag on her original vehicle. Dover also took out an insurance policy on the vehicle.
“When Ms. Church became aware of our office’s investigation into her actions, she took steps to cover her tracks, including stripping her vehicle of all identifying features and hiding it,” King said. “Once our investigators discovered the vehicle, we executed a search warrant and determined it belonged to Ms. Church.”
Dover turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail on Monday and Church was apprehended on Tuesday evening in Alabama.