Two inmates at the Floyd County Prison were arrested on charges of having items prohibited by inmates.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Matthew Bryan, 30, and Anthony Lamar Brooks, 47, are accused of having marijuana in the prison. They were both charged on Thursday.
For Brooks, it is said that on September 12, 2018, during a search of his person in the prison, he was found to have 5.8 grams of marijuana "wrapped into four individual packages.
Bryan was found to have 9.2 grams of marijuana "packaged for sale" in October of 2018.
Both were arrested and are being held without bond.