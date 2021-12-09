Inmates accused of attacking another man at the Floyd County Jail By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cody Lee Little, 28, and Anthony Neal Hancock, 27, caused visibly bodily harm to the man's face.Little was initially arrested in 2019 on felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. He remained in jail on a probation warrant Thursday.Hancock was arrested on felony aggravated child molestation and sodomy charges back in August 2020. He was on hold for the Georgia Department of Corrections Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now A sad time in America Prosecutors say woman made children's lives 'hell on earth' Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists