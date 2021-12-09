Cody Lee Little, 28, and Anthony Neal Hancock, 27, caused visibly bodily harm to the man's face.

Little was initially arrested in 2019 on felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. He remained in jail on a probation warrant Thursday.

Hancock was arrested on felony aggravated child molestation and sodomy charges back in August 2020. He was on hold for the Georgia Department of Corrections Thursday.

