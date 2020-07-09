A jail inmate is charged with interference with government property and felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution after he reportedly broke the sprinkler in his jail cell and attacked another inmate, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Vincent Stewart Whitaker, 52, is charged with simple battery after attacking an inmate and leaving a knot under his left eye, scratch on the side of his left eye and another scratch on his forehead.

He remained in jail without bond Thursday morning.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.