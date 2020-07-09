A jail inmate is charged with interference with government property and felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution after he reportedly broke the sprinkler in his jail cell and attacked another inmate, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vincent Stewart Whitaker, 52, is charged with simple battery after attacking an inmate and leaving a knot under his left eye, scratch on the side of his left eye and another scratch on his forehead.
He remained in jail without bond Thursday morning.