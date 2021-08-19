A metro Atlanta man accused of bringing tobacco and methamphetamine into the Floyd County Prison in 2019 has been returned to the Floyd County Jail to answer to allegations that he brought contraband into the prison in April of 2019, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Paul Vincent, 37, of Riverdale is accused of possession more than 26 grams of smoking tobacco and less than a gram of of meth on his person when he returned to the prison on April 4, 2019.
Both the tobacco and meth were hidden inside a body cavity but found by prison personnel upon his return to prison. Vincent is charged with a felony for having items prohibited for inmates.