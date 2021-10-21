A Floyd County Jail inmate is accused of attempting to smuggle in marijuana, reports stated, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Corran Devar Collier, 36, conspired with fellow inmates Nathaniel Tevine Dawson and Tyrell Deshawn Spencer, Sr. to smuggle 42.9 grams of marijuana into the jail in January of 2019. The drugs were packed into balls, placed inside a plastic bag and concealed in a garbage can.
Collier is charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana and having items prohibited for possession by inmates.