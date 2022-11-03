Inmate accused of causing damage at Floyd County Jail David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 3, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An inmate is facing a felony charge of interference with government property following an incident Wednesday at the Floyd County Jail.According to jail records:Jimmy Durand Jordan Jr., 55 of Silver Creek, broke a TV mount and a fire alarm while incarcerated.Jordan has been in jail since Aug. 18 when he was arrested for aggravated stalking and a couple of felony probation violations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Rome, Cave Spring trick-or-treats set for Monday Shannon woman charged with aggravated assault Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Gordon County Child Advocacy Center adds sexual assault center 26 min ago Tunes on the town 28 min ago Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest hike since 80s 32 min ago So many Americans are trying to buy bonds, it’s crashing the system. It also kept a Lehigh Valley man from promptly getting his money. 30 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 30 min ago Investors are moving away from gold to manage inflation 31 min ago Man trying to 'fix' flagged credit card charged with identity fraud 32 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 32 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Latest Region Stories Gordon County Child Advocacy Center adds sexual assault center 26 min ago Tunes on the town 28 min ago Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest hike since 80s 32 min ago So many Americans are trying to buy bonds, it’s crashing the system. It also kept a Lehigh Valley man from promptly getting his money. 30 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 30 min ago Investors are moving away from gold to manage inflation 31 min ago Man trying to 'fix' flagged credit card charged with identity fraud 32 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 32 min ago