A former inmate at the Floyd County Prison has been returned to Rome to face charges stemming from an altercation at the prison in February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emerson Daquan Grover, 22, of Jacksonville, Florida was brought to Rome from the Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville Thursday.
Grover allegedly assaulted another prisoner on February 8, breaking the other inmate's jaw during the assault.
Grover is charged with felonies for causing a riot on a penal institution and aggravated battery.