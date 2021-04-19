A Rome man who is accused of making an improper lane change in West Rome faces felony drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Ryan Barnett, 40, was arrested at West Butler Street and Redmond Circle for making an improper lane change. Police found an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana in Barnett's vehicle.
Barnett is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as well as misdemeanor for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and an improper lane change.