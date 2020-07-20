A Hortense man was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop led to drug and theft charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Hugh Pittman, Jr., 51, was stopped by Cave Spring police on Cedartown highway near Mason Circle early Monday and found with an ounce of methamphetamine and a two-way radio belonging to the Georgia State Patrol.
Pittman is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and trafficking methamphetamine. He remained in jail Monday morning without bond.