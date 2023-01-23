Homeless man charged with burglary Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 23, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A homeless man was arrested on South Division Street Saturday afternoon after he entered the kitchen of a home and attempted to open a beer, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Brent Jonathan Smith, 49, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. He is being held on $7,900 bond as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck, knocked off Second Avenue bridge Coosa High eighth-grader wins Floyd County Schools’ District Spelling Bee Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Italian govt honors Legarda 1 hr ago 'Expert needed to head agri dept' 1 hr ago Digitalization bills top House priority list 1 hr ago 'Hot-log' trader faces P20-M fine 1 hr ago Teachers, learners Sara priorities as DepEd chief 1 hr ago Bong Go vows support for Iloilo's development 1 hr ago USF selects new provost, ending a months-long search 1 hr ago Bay Area temperatures are set to rise this week - here's when it'll be warmest 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Latest Region Stories Italian govt honors Legarda 1 hr ago 'Expert needed to head agri dept' 1 hr ago Digitalization bills top House priority list 1 hr ago 'Hot-log' trader faces P20-M fine 1 hr ago Teachers, learners Sara priorities as DepEd chief 1 hr ago Bong Go vows support for Iloilo's development 1 hr ago USF selects new provost, ending a months-long search 1 hr ago Bay Area temperatures are set to rise this week - here's when it'll be warmest 1 hr ago