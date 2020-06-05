Rome Police, who detained a man on Turner McCall Boulevard Thursday morning, indicate the suspect attempted to flee them on foot while in control of a glass smoking pipe and two bags of suspected methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Julius Price, 48, was being placed under arrested and had been asked to put his hands behind his back to be cuffed when he fled on foot in the area of 435 Turner McCall Blvd.
Price was captured quickly and is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and being a fugitive from justice after active felony warrant out of Cherokee County, Alabama was discovered by the officers He also faces two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug related objects.