The resident in a home on the 300 block of Elliott Drive reported a man who had been staying at the home had ransacked portions of the home.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police were called to the home around 3 a.m. Friday after the homeowner said her Ring camera system lost its feed. Police went to the residence and found much of the home ransacked and several baggies of marijuana sitting out in the bedroom.
She told police that a man who had been sleeping in the home when her and another person left to go to her sister's house began calling her. She played messages to the responding officer where the man began calling and yelling "Ring is broke" and that her "whole house is broke" while laughing. He was not at the residence when police arrived.