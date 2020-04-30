A Rome woman has been charged with possession of a marijuana and Xanax in after a police investigation into a hit and run wreck on Lombardy Way in Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
April Lynn Allen, 38, was stopped on on Dean Street in East Rome, a short distance from the scene of the wreck. Police found Allen in possession of both Xanax and marijuana. She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.