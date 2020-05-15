A Hiram man remained in jail with no bond Friday morning after travelling to Floyd County to have sex with someone he believed was under the age of 16, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Scott Townsend, 30, sent online messages to someone he believed to be under the age of 16. In the messages, Townsend described graphic sex acts he wanted to do with the child and asked them to do it with him. He then traveled to Floyd County to meet up with the child.
Townsend is charged with aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement of a child and obscene internet contact with a child.