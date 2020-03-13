A Rome man is being held on $10,100 bond after allegedly leading police on a chase on Martha Berry Highway on his motorcycle that reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour Thursday night.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
Tony James Locklear Jr., 32, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving in violation of licence class, failure to obey traffic control devices, speeding in excess of maximum limits, concealing identity of vehicle and driving without insurance.
Locklear fled a marked patrol unit with its emergency equipment activated and was driving over 120 mph in a reckless manner. He failed to maintain a single lane, failed to stop for a red light and failed to yield to emergency vehicles.
He did not have a motorcycle license. He also told police he used meth earlier in the day.