Deanna Cecilia Waddell, 41 was picked up near the Oakdene community Thursday afternoon for a window tint violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A strong odor of marijuana prompted a search of the vehicle which uncovered THC oil. Waddell is also alleged to have attempted to destroy a marijuana cigarette during the search.
Waddell is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and the window tint violation.